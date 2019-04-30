Ford Focus Mk1 with a 2.3 L Duratec Inline-Four

Jonathan Morris from AJ Racing competes in time attack racing with his 2002 Ford Focus ST170. The project was born in 2012 and over the seasons continued to get faster and more powerful. Under the hood sits a 2.3 L Duratec inline-four built by Burton Power that makes 320 horsepower at 9,000 rpm on a Omex 600 Series ECU. It features Titan Motorsports throttle bodies and dry sump system. Power goes to the front wheels through a Helix Autosport 184 mm twin-plate clutch and lightweight flywheel, MTX-75 five-speed manual transmission with GD Transmissions dog gears, Titan Motorsport carbon plated differential, and Focus Mk1 axles. The 960 kg (2,116 lb) race car rides on Leda 3 way shocks with Eibach 450 lb springs in front, Leda 2 way shocks with Eibach 600 lb springs in back, and Whiteline adjustable sway bars.

Source: AJ Racing (project page) and AJ Racing FB page