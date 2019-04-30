AWD Škoda Citigo with a 2.0 L TDI Inline-Four at Nürburgring

Last year we shared a special Škoda Citigo built by Darkside Developments in Barnsley, United Kingdom. The company replaced the factory engine with a turbocharged 2.0 L TDI inline-four that makes 360 horsepower and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. They mated the engine to an Audi TT AWD drivetrain comprising of a 02M GUC six-speed transmission, Quaife LSD, custom driveshaft and axles. Watch the car lap Nürburgring below and then listen to Ryan explain the car. You can also read more specs here.

Source: Misha Charoudin and Darkside Developments FB page via ESD reader