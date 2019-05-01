1947 Buick Super with a supercharged LSA V8

This 1947 Buick Super recently sold at Barret-Jackson for $412,500. Unfortunately we couldn’t uncover the builder but we do have some details on the project. The custom painted body rides on an Art Morrison GT chassis and features power steering rack and JRI adjustable coilovers. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 crate engine that makes 580 horsepower (460 horsepower to the wheels) and 550 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain uses a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission, Strange 9-inch rear end with 3.70 gears, and 31-spline axles. A set of Foose 18-inch billet wheels cover Wilwood 14-inch rotors with six-piston calipers.

Source: Barret-Jackson and Champion Motors FB page