Fiat Uno with a 740 hp Turbo Inline-Four

Rino Gabucci and his company Gabucci Autotecnica in Italy built the fastest Fiat Uno Turbo in the World. The orange race car is powered by a turbocharged and stroked 1.6 L inline-four from a Lancia Delta 1500 that makes 740 horsepower. The engine features a 87 mm bore, 67.4 mm stroke, CPS custom pistons, Saenz H-beam rods, billet crank, and modified 8v head. Power reaches the front slicks through a Bacci six-speed sequential transmission with a steel flywheel and twin-plate clutch. The car’s best quarter-mile is 9.080 sec at 156.64 mph.

Source: Gabucci Autotecnica FB page, Elaborare, and NM2255 Car HD Videos