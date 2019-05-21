Dodge Challenger with a 358 ci NASCAR V8

This 1970 Dodge Challenger race car was built by Nick Mitchell and his company Mitchell Race Extreme in Horotiu, New Zealand. The project called “Kowalski” took design inspiration from Vanishing Point and was built for Mike and Nick Ross to compete in Central Muscle Cars racing series. It’s powered by a 358 ci Dodge small-block V8 originally built by Gillett Evernham Motorsports for NASCAR. It’s tuned by Dtech Motorsport and makes north of 800 horsepower. The drivetrain consists of a Holinger Engineering five-speed transmission with a Tilton triple-plate clutch and Ford 9-inch rear end with Winters third-member and axles. The front suspension features a Subaru steering rack, tubular control arms, and AP Racing six-piston brakes. The rear suspension uses a 3-link with adjustable Watt’s link and AP Racing four-piston brakes.

Source: Mitchell Race Xtreme FB page and NZV8 via RCIS Race Cars FB group