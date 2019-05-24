1965 Eldorado with a LS3 V8

This 1965 Cadillac Eldorado was built by Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Missouri. The convertible rides on a MRC Fabrication chassis with tubular control arms, Flaming River steering rack, RideTech adjustable coilovers, and independent rear suspension. Under the hood sits a LS3 V8 built to look like the original Cadillac V8. The engine makes 525 horsepower thanks to a FiTech Retro LS EFI system. The drivetrain uses a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission and Strange third-member. Wilwood disc brakes hide behind a set of Raceline Manhattan 20×8.5-inch wheels.

Source: Classic Car Studio