BMW E92 Eurofighter with a 7.6 L LSx V8

Austrian drifter Clemens Kauderer competes for Blue Elise Drift Team in his BMW E92 Eurofighter. This is the second model built by HGK Motorsport in Riga, Latvia. Under the hood sits a 7.6 L LSx V8 built by Mast Motorsports that makes 800 horsepower and 850 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque on Q16 116 octane fuel and Motec M130 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Samsonas five-speed sequential transmission with a SPEC twin-disc clutch, Winters quick change rear end, and Driveshaft Shop Pro axles. The car rides on a Wisefab front/rear suspension with adjustable coilovers and Wilwood’s six-piston brakes (11.75×1.25-inch rotor) in front and four-piston brakes (12×0.35-inch rotor) in back. Watch as Clemens competes in the first round of Drift Kinds Europe 2019 at Castelletto di Branduzzo racetrack in Italy.

Source: MattyB727 and Italiansupercarvideo