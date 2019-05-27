Audi A5 with a 7.4 L LSX454 V8

Kazuya IIzuka will compete in the Formula Drift Japan 2019 season in a special Audi A5 built by Helios Racing Energy and Kinokuni Enterprise. The car is propelled by a 7.4 L LSX454R V8 that makes 786 hp at 7,000rpm and 643 lb-ft (89 kg/m) of torque at 5,100 rpm. The engine features an iron block, forged internals, custom titanium exhaust, and Moroso 4-stage dry sump. The drivetrain consists of an Albins sequential six-speed and Winters quick-change rear end. There are plans to run two turbochargers for the 2020 season good for 1600 horsepower.

Source: Kinokuni Enterprise, Helios Racing Energy FB page, and Speedhunters (more photos)