For Sale: Bond Bug with a Turbo Hayabusa Inline-Four

Last year we shared this Bong Bug with a Hayabusa motorcycle engine running a 11.22 sec quarter-mile at Santa Pod Raceway. Recently Officially Gassed caught up with the owner James Stoddart to discuss the amazing project. We find out the three-wheeled micro weighs 500 kg (1102 lb) and the turbocharged inline-four makes around 300 horsepower on 1 bar (14 psi) of boost from a BorgWarner 57 mm turbocharger. The engine also features an updated camshaft, forged pistons and rods. Power is sent to both rear wheels through a Cosworth rear end. Jim is asking £15,000 ($19,013) firm and you can contact him on Facebook.

Source: OFFICIALLY GASSED