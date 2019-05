Matthew Soppa released several updates on his Ford Fusion drift project since our previous article. For those unfamiliar with the build, he’s replacing the factory powertrain with a Coyote V8, TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission, and 6th gen Mustang IRS. In the videos below, he works on the wiring, brakes, and everything needed before its first start. Then everything is disassembled for painting.

Source: Matthew Soopa FB page and Matt Soppa