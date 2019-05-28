1970 Buick Skylark with a LS7 V8

Schwartz Performance built this 1970 Buick Skylark at their company in Woodstock, Illinois. Under the hood sits a 7.0 L LS7 that makes 675 horsepower thanks to a custom ground camshaft, dry sump system, Schwartz Performance 1.875-inch long-tube headers, and custom 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. The drivetrain consists of a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a LS7 clutch/flywheel kit, custom steel driveshaft, and full floating 9-inch rear end with TrueTrack LSD, 3.70 gears, and 31-spline axles. The yellow classic rides on a Schwartz Performance G-Machine chassis with quick-ratio steering rack and RideTech adjustable coilovers. Baer Pro+ 14-inch disc brakes hide behind a set of Forgeline Schism wheels.

Source: Schwartz Performance