Tom’s Turbo Garage released a new update on his Project Firebolt. If you are unfamiliar with the build, he plans to install a turbocharged 5.3 LSx V8 (Gen 3/iron block), 4L80E four-speed automatic, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end into a 2002 Toyota Tacoma. In this update Tom finishes rebuilding the V8 with upgraded rocker arms and pushrods. Then he test fits the engine with the stock oil pan before switching to an aftermarket model.

Source: Tom’s Turbo Garage