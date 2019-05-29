Custom Supercharged Inline-Eight

Chris Ireland aka “Desperate Dan” loves building motorcycles, trikes, hot rods, and engines. Several years ago he built a custom supercharged 2.4 L inline-eight for a trike project. It was constructed from two air-cooled 1200 cc NSU inline-four engines bolted together at the crank. It features a GMC supercharger, Weber twin choke carburetors, and Rover V8 distributor driven by chain from back of camshaft. The engine is mated to a Reliant transmission.

Source: 999desperate and The Kneeslider via Bangshift