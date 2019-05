Al and Woody from the Skid Factory released a new update on their 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser project. The utility vehicle features a twin-turbo Toyota 1GZ-FE V12, A44xF four-speed automatic transmission, and 75 Series rear end. The team’s plan is get the vehicle running and dependable. In this update they work on the intercooler and piping.

Source: The Skid Factory