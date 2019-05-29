1953 Chevy Bel Air with a 2JZ-GTE inline-six

This 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air called “Bel Error” is owned by furniture and industrial designer Rick Ivy of Grimsby, Ontario, Canada. Soon after purchasing the sedan he rebuilt the front suspension, converted the front drum brakes to disc brakes, converted the electrical system from 6-volt to 12-volt, and installed a set of Detroit Steel wheels. Then it was off to NV Auto in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada for a powertrain swap. There they replaced the factory inline-six, three-speed manual, and rear end with a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six, automatic transmission, and Chevy 12-bolt rear end from a 1973 Camaro.

Source: @bel_error