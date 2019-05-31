Off-Road Toyota FJ Cruiser with a LS3 V8

This off-road Toyota FJ is being built by 530Motorsports in Chico, California. It rides on a 3-link front suspension and 4-link rear suspension with a 130-inch wheelbase and 49-inch IROK tires. The SUV was powered by a supercharged 4.0 L 1GR-FE V6 but that will be replaced with a 6.2 L LS3 V8 upgraded by Texas Speed to make around 580 horsepower. The V8 will be mated to a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission built to hold 1200 horsepower with a Spec Rite Converters billet converter. Power is sent to all four wheels through a NorthWest Fabworks Titan crawl box and Trail Worthy Fab Hero case to 2006 Super Duty axles with 5.38 gears and RCV axles. It stops thanks to Wilwood 14-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in front and 13-inch rotors with four-piston calipers in back.

Source: 530Motorsports FB page