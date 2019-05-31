For Sale: 1940 Nash LaFayette Coupe with a Chevy 327 V8

This 1940 Nash Lafayette Coupe 4012 is for sale in Superior, Wisconsin for $24,000 OBO. Under the hood sits a 327 ci Chevy V8 making 350 horsepower. The engine features a forged crank, Duntov camshaft, Edelbrock Performer intake, 2.02 heads, and 66 cc combustion chambers. The drivetrain uses a TH350 three-speed transmission and Mopar 8-inch rear end. The classic rides on a Fatman Fabricaitons independent front with new steering rack, disc brakes, and Air Ride Technologies suspension. Other upgrades include Vintage Air and Ron Rrancis wiring harness. The body features 1938 Packard fender skirts and original black paint.

Source: Hemmings