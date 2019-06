Fuel Injection Sucks released another update on their 1967 Checker Marathon project. For those unfamiliar with the project, they replaced the factory powertrain with a 4.2 L LL8 (Vortec 4200) inline-six, TH400 automatic transmission, and 10-bolt rear end. In this video they show off the new Mustang fuel tank before taking the Checker out for a test drive.

Source: Fuel Injection Sucks