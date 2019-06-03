2002 Lexus SC430 with a 2JZ-GTE inline-six

This 2002 Lexus SC430 is owned by Andrew, a Technician at DRAG International in Davie, Florida. Andrew replaced the factory 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8 with a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six that makes 735 hp and 705 lb-ft of torque at wheels on 40 psi of boost. The engine features a stock longblock and intake, Precision 6466 turbocharger, and AEM Infinity ECU. It’s fed E85 fuel through Fuel Injector Connection Signature Series 1700 cc injectors and Radium fuel rail via two Walbro Hellcat 525 fuel pumps. Power goes to the rear wheels through a R154 five-speed manual transmission with a ORC twin-disc clutch, Driveshaft Shop custom driveshaft, and stock rear end.

Source: DRAGint and That Racing Channel