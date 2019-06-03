For Sale: Unfinished 1972 BMW 2002 with a Honda F20 Inline-Four

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This unfinished 1972 BMW 2002 project is for sale in Blaine, Washington for $12,999. The classic features a 2.0 L F20C inline-four and six-speed manual transmission from a 2001 Honda S2000. The seller claims the engine starts and runs but still needs a radiator and fuel tank installed. Evolution Motorsports wired the car and installed the exhaust system with center stainless steel muffler. Inside the cabin you find custom floors, MOMO steering wheel, racing seat, S2000 digital dash and push-button start while on the outside you find a widebody kit and set of Epsilon wheels (15×8 front 15×9 rear). Several parts are included with the sale but not installed, such as fiberglass trunk and rear bumper, sunroof panel, and E30 limited-slip diff.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)