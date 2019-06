Matt Urch from Urchfab released another update video on his “Mongrel” project. The project has come a long way since we first learned Matt wanted to install a 2002 Mazda MX-5 chassis and powertrain under a 1959 Ford Prefect 100E body. In this video Matt moves the project to his new garage and then widens the rear fiberglass arches.

Source: Urchfab