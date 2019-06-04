Building a 1964 AMC Rambler American with a 401 ci V8

Leave a Comment

1964 AMC Rambler American with a 401 ci V8

American Racing Headers debuted a new project called “The Great American” for SEMA 2020. The project starts with a 1964 AMC Rambler American 440 which is getting a full makeover. The car will be powered by a 401 ci (6.6 L) V8 built by Doug Triplett and Marty Zimmerman good for 550-600 horsepower. The engine will feature Pro-Gram billet 4-bolt caps, hydraulic roller lifters, better oiling, and Edelbrock heads with larger intake valves. The Rambler rides on a Control Freaks independent front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension with Calvert Racing CalTracs. You can view more photos of the project and follow the progress on ARH’s website.

1964 AMC Rambler American with a 401 ci V8

1964 AMC Rambler American with a 401 ci V8

1964 AMC Rambler American with a 401 ci V8

1964 AMC Rambler American with a 401 ci V8

1964 AMC Rambler American with a 401 ci V8

Source: American Racing Headers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.