Building a 1964 AMC Rambler American with a 401 ci V8

American Racing Headers debuted a new project called “The Great American” for SEMA 2020. The project starts with a 1964 AMC Rambler American 440 which is getting a full makeover. The car will be powered by a 401 ci (6.6 L) V8 built by Doug Triplett and Marty Zimmerman good for 550-600 horsepower. The engine will feature Pro-Gram billet 4-bolt caps, hydraulic roller lifters, better oiling, and Edelbrock heads with larger intake valves. The Rambler rides on a Control Freaks independent front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension with Calvert Racing CalTracs. You can view more photos of the project and follow the progress on ARH’s website.

Source: American Racing Headers