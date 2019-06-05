1965 Chevy C10 with a LS3 V8

George Poteet is a fan of the Roadster Shop and the projects they build. This 1965 Chevy C10 truck is his fourth project by the company we’ve covered. The truck rides on a Roadster Shop FAST TRACK chassis with C6 Corvette spindles/hubs and parallel 4-bar rear suspension. Under the hood sits a LS3 V8 built to look like a Gen 1 small-block making 525 horsepower. The drivetrain features 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 31-spline axles. A set of Forgeline OE1 wheels cover Baer 14-inch rotors and six-piston calipers. The custom interior by Avant Garde is accented with a custom C10-style steering wheel and Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: Roadster Shop