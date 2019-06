Al and Woody from the Skid Factory released another update on their 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser project. The utility vehicle features a twin-turbo Toyota 1GZ-FE V12, A44xF four-speed automatic transmission, and 75 Series rear end. The team’s plan is get the vehicle running and dependable. In this update Al finishes the intercooler piping before starting the engine for the first time.

Source: The Skid Factory