1975 Mercedes 280CE with a 434 ci Chevy V8

Nick Hale and his Redneck Racing team built their special 1975 Mercedes 280CE coupe to drag race. The hood scoop feeds air to a 434 ci Chevy V8 making 627 horsepower or 846 horsepower with nitrous. The motor features a Dart block, RPM stroker crank, forged pistons, Dart Pro 1 heads, and Holley Dominator carburetor. Power is delivered to the rear Hoosiers through a TH400 automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. Watch Nick’s son Jack compete in the Street Elimiator Class at Santa Pod Raceway for DAS Auto Show 2019. The best run at the event was a 10.86 sec at 126 mph but the car has seen mid-9’s.

Source: Redneck Racing and VeeDubRacing