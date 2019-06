Last year we shared Wouter Bouman’s amazing Mazda RX-7 powered by a turbocharged 20B three-rotor built by Forced-Fed Racomg. Back then the engine made 916 horsepower however this year they went with a smaller turbocharger resulting in about 150 hp less horsepower but more at lower RPM. That and new aero allowed Wouter to set a personal best of 1:47.214 at Knox Mountain HillClimb 2019.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters and @forcefedracing