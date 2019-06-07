Audi RS4 with a 1300+ hp Twin-Turbo 4.2 L V8

Mazhar Iqbal spent the winter upgrading his 2001 Audi B5 RS4. The previous 4.2 L V8 started to crack the block so he rebuilt the engine with a stronger sleeved block. The V8 also received a custom one-piece girdle/dry sump pan. He expects the engine is good for 1300+ horsepower and 1600 Nm+ (1180 lb-ft) of torque. He also upgraded the rear suspension with new control arms, tie rods, sway bar, and different springs. Watch Mazhar drift the RS4 around the track at Gatebil Festival Vålerbanen 2019 in Norway.

Source: @mazhar_70 and OddisProductions