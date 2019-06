Fuel Injection Sucks is back with a new project. This time around they are working on Corey’s 1969 Dodge Coronet with a turbocharged 6.2 L Hemi V8. The engine features a Hellcat short-block, 5.7 L Eagle heads, and BorgWarner turbocharger. In this video the team removes the heads to replace the springs and lifters before finding another issue.

Source: Fuel Injection Sucks