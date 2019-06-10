For Sale: 1959 Austin-Healey Sprite with a Chevy V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1959 Austin-Healey Sprite is for sale in Anaheim, California for $10,250. The sports car is no longer powered by a 948 cc A-Series inline-four. Instead you find a 350 ci Chevy V8 recently tuned with a new carburetor. Power is sent the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission and shortened Ford 9-inch rear end. The car was also features front disc brakes, fuel cell, roll cage, and set of drag racing slicks.

