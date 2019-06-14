Porsche 996 with a Turbo Audi V6

This Porsche 996 was built by Wilhelm Philipp Bauer from WCP Willy’s Cars & Parts in Ennsdorf, Austria. In the back of the car sits a turbocharged 2.7 L V6 from an Audi S4 B5 that makes 600 horsepower. The engine features a single BorgWarner turbocharger and is connected to the Porsche transaxle via an adapter plate. The body features a 16 cm widebody kit and rides on Airforce air suspension and a set of BBS RS2 wheels (9.5×19 front/14×19 rear).

Source: WCP Willy’s Cars & Parts FB page and BBM Motorsport