For Sale: 1972 Nova with a 427 ci Big-Block V8

This 1972 Chevrolet Nova is for sale in St. Louis, Missouri for $49,900. The car features a rotisserie restoration by Classic Car Studio and built as a Yenko tribute. Under the hood sits a 427 ci Chevy big-block V8 that makes 500+ horsepower. The engine features a 454 block, 427 crank, Keith Black pistons, Comp Cams Mutha Thumpr hydraulic camshaft, Edelbrock aluminum heads and intake, and Holley 850 cfm carburetor. Power reaches the rear wheels through a Muncie four-speed manual transmission and Moser 10-bolt rear end with a LSD and 3.42 gears. The Nova also features a rebuilt suspension and braking system.

Source: Classic Car Studio