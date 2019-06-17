Abarth 500 with a Twin-Charged T-Jet Inline-Four

This Fiat Abarth 500 was built to compete at the track by TRS Racing in Częstochowa, Poland. The small car is powered by a supercharged and turbocharged 1.4 L T-jet inline-four expected to make 300+ horsepower. The engine features a honed block, Cat Cams camshafts, ECUMaster EMU ECU, and Eaton supercharger from a Nissan Micra K13 (DIG-S). The company made extra room in the engine bay by removing the AC system which they didn’t need anyway since it’s primarily a track car. Power goes to the the front wheels through the factory manual transmission with a upgraded clutch and Quaife ATB Helical limited-slip differential.

Source: TRS Racing FB page via Piotr