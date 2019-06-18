SEAT Arosa with a 633 hp 2.0 L TDI Inline-Four

Darkside Developments increased the power output in their SEAT Arosa Mk2 since we first shared this project in 2018. The yellow car is powered by a 2.0 16v TDI (CFHD) turbo diesel inline-four built by the company. The turbo diesel now produces 459 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque without nitrous and 633 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque with nitrous. The engine is mated to a built 02M six-speed transmission with a twin-plate clutch and Quaife LSD. The increased power helped the company set a quarter-mile record for fastest FWD diesel with a 9.4611 sec at 150.55 mph. For more specs on the car please visit the project’s homepage.

Source: Darkside Developments via Piotr