Al and Woody from the Skid Factory released another update on their 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser with a twin-turbo Toyota 1GZ-FE V12. The team is very close to finishing the project. In this update Al explains his custom stainless steel exhaust before the fluids and suspension components are double-checked. Then they test the powertrain with some “burnouts” in the garage.

Source: The Skid Factory