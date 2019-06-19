Audi RS4 Wagon with a 1000 hp Turbo VR6

This Audi RS4 called “Hulk” was built by Klaus Peter Krenmayr and his company Turboelite in Linz, Austria. The wagon is no longer powered by the factory twin-turbo 2.7 L V6. Instead it’s got a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 making 1,000 horsepower and 952 Nm (702 lb-ft) of torque on 2 bar (29 psi) of boost from a Comp Turbo CT5X turbocharger. The engine was built to handle 2.4-2.5 bar (34-36 psi) of boost but no word on if they will ever push it that far.

Source: Turboelite FB page and @turboelite_com via 1320Video FB page