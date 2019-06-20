1960 Corvette with a LS7 V8

This 1960 Corvette “ZRC1” was built by Nick Weber in his garage in New Jersey. The project started in 2017 with a 1960 Corvette roller to which Nick built and installed a custom chassis made from 1.75-inch DOM tubing. It features a custom steering rack from Sweet Manufacturing, C6 Z06 front suspension, independent five-link rear suspension, and RideTech TQ series triple-adjustable coilovers. Under the fiberglass hood sits a LS7 V8 mated to a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a S1 Sequential shifter and HammerHead 12-bolt independent rear end. The Corvette rides on a set of Forgeline Rebel Heritage Series wheels with 18×12 in front and 19×13 in back. You can view more photos of the build at Pro-Touring or at Nick’s Instagram.

Source: Forgeline and Pro-Touring