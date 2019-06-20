1977 Datsun 260Z with a Turbo Ford Barra Inline-Six

This 1977 Datsun 260Z was built by Daniel from Boosted Brothers Customs in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. Daniel considered using a Nissan RB-series inline-six when the project started, however he went with a Ford Barra inline-six because of its power potential and because he’s never seen a 260Z with one. The turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six was sourced from a 2016 Ford Falcon FG X. It made 219 kW (293 hp) at 5,757 rpm on the dyno with 7 psi of boost and 98 octane fuel. The engine is mated to a ZF six-speed automatic transmission, custom driveshaft, and R200 limited-slip differential with billet axles. After Daniel enjoys the car for a while he plans on preparing the engine for more boost. You can view more photos of the project and follow progress at @boosted_brothers_customs or watch the full build playlist below.
Source: Boosted Brothers Customs FB page and @boosted_brothers_customs via Fullboost FB page
3 Comments
MOPARfan
From the outside it looks pretty much stock. What a sleeper.
swaptastic
The builder’s original plans involved purple paint and fender flares. During the build he changed his mind to a sleeper and used factory paint color and body. He’s also very proud of using the factory hood.
scamptacular
It’s good that he backed down from using purple paint and flares. There aren’t many Zs left on Aussie roads and seeing one that had been given the Fast & Furious treatment would break my heart.