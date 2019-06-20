1977 Datsun 260Z with a Turbo Ford Barra Inline-Six

1977 Datsun 260Z with a turbo Barra inline-six

This 1977 Datsun 260Z was built by Daniel from Boosted Brothers Customs in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. Daniel considered using a Nissan RB-series inline-six when the project started, however he went with a Ford Barra inline-six because of its power potential and because he’s never seen a 260Z with one. The turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six was sourced from a 2016 Ford Falcon FG X. It made 219 kW (293 hp) at 5,757 rpm on the dyno with 7 psi of boost and 98 octane fuel. The engine is mated to a ZF six-speed automatic transmission, custom driveshaft, and R200 limited-slip differential with billet axles. After Daniel enjoys the car for a while he plans on preparing the engine for more boost. You can view more photos of the project and follow progress at @boosted_brothers_customs or watch the full build playlist below.

Source: Boosted Brothers Customs FB page and @boosted_brothers_customs via Fullboost FB page

    • The builder’s original plans involved purple paint and fender flares. During the build he changed his mind to a sleeper and used factory paint color and body. He’s also very proud of using the factory hood.

      • scamptacular

        It’s good that he backed down from using purple paint and flares. There aren’t many Zs left on Aussie roads and seeing one that had been given the Fast & Furious treatment would break my heart.

