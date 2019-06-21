Nissan 370Z with a Twin-Turbo VR30DDTT V6

Z1 Motorsports is a company in Carrollton, Georgia specializes in Nissan 300ZX, 350Z, 370Z, and Infiniti G35 and G37. The company was one of the first to get their hands on a Nissan 370Z in the southeast. The car spent the first part of its life as a test mule and the last few years racing time attack. To stay competitive they installed a twin-turbo system on the 3.7L VQ37VHR V6. Unfortunately it was tough keeping the engine cool and thus resulted in some damage. Instead of rebuilding the VQ37, they replaced it for a twin-turbo 3.0 L VR30DETT V6. The engine features Z1 Race downpipes, HKS blow off valves, and Tomei Expreme titanium exhaust. Z1 Motorsports hasn’t ruled out developing a swap kit for this combination.

Source: Z1Motorsports and @Z1Motorsports via Piotr