RWD Ford Fiesta with a Turbo Cosworth Inline-Four

This unique RWD Ford Fiesta was built to drag race by Dave Reed in the UK. The project started six years ago with a Fiesta shell that was dropped off at Webster Race Engineering for a custom RWD chassis. On the outside they installed a JWRC widebody kit, poly-carbonate windows, composite doors, hood, and hatch. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L Cosworth YB inline-four built by Julien Godfrey featuring a dry sump system and BorgWarner 76 mm turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a Maktrak sequential transmission and Tilton twin-plate clutch and Ford 9-inch rear end. Dave recently set a new personal best in the Fiesta at Doorslammers 2019 with a 10.19 sec at 141 mph.

Source: Street Eliminator Mk6 Fezcoz FB page, 997 Club Racing FB page, and Mk1Kieran