RWD Prius with a Turbo 1JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This RWD Toyota Prius is built and owned by Kasey Eastman. The project started a few years ago when Kasey purchased a Prius (XW20) for $250. He then fabricated a custom tubular chassis with mid-80’s Toyota front suspension (AE86, MX61, MX72) and a four-link rear suspension. Under the hood he installed a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six mated to a five-speed transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. The video below shows Kasey drifting the Prius at Bash to the Future 7.

Source: @just1kasey and Robert Briscoe via Crossbred Nation

