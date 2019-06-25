1972 Porsche 914 with a Buick V8

When this Porsche 914 rolled out of the factory in 1972 it was powered by a 1.7 L flat-four. However at some point that changed when a 215 ci Buick V8 was installed. The all-aluminum V8 features ported (exhaust) heads, custom ground camshaft by Shadbolt Engineering, Offenhauser aluminum intake, MSD Atomic EFI, and MSD Pro-Billet distributor. The V8 connects to a Type 901 four-speed transaxle thanks to a Kennedy Engineering adapter and KEP 9-inch flywheel, clutch, and throw-out bearing. The 914 rides on a Brad Mayeur longitudinal reinforcement kit, GT chassis reinforcement kit, and GT trailing arm reinforcement kit. The suspension features Bilstein 911SC front struts and brakes, five-lug conversion, H&H Carrera adjustable front sway bar, and Turbo tie rods. Matt Chocolate Metallic vinyl covers Mitcom fiberglass quarter panels and GT rockers, QRS GT fiberglass fenders, bumper, valence, and decklid, and Patrick Motorsports fiberglass rear valance.

Source: Bring a Trailer via ESD reader