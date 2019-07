Last year we shared the electric Nissan R32 Skyline “ER32” built by Chris Hazell and his company Zero EV in Bristol, UK. Since then the car has seen several events most recently the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The coupe is propelled by a Tesla large drive unit sitting on a modified Tesla rear subframe. The motor is fed electricity from 16 kWh battery packs sourced from a Chevy Volt.

Source: Zero EV FB page, Goodwood Road & Racing, Luke Woodham and James and Kate