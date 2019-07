This 2004 Ford F-350 King Ranch is for sale in Reno, Nevada for $26,500. Under the hood sits a 2007 Cummins 5.9 L 24v turbo diesel inline-six. The owner states the truck has 135,000 miles on the chassis and 123,000 miles on the engine. A local shop performed the swap using a kit from Diesel Conversion Specialist. The truck also features 22-inch Fuel wheels, Kenwood head unit, Sirius XM, and Leer truck top.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappear) via OppositeLock