1964 Corvette with a LT1 V8

This 1964 Corvette was built for Steve Locklin by Mike Goldman Customs in Meridian, Mississippi. It rides on a chassis built by Street Shop featuring Detroit Speed rack and pinion and Corvette C7 Z06 suspension and brakes. The team chose to power the sports car with a 6.2 L LT1 V8 that makes 500 horsepower. It’s mated to an American Powertrain Tremec five-speed manual transmission with a Atomic dual-friction clutch and a HammerHead IRS with a LSD. You can view more photos and details on the Corvette at SuperChevy.

Source: Mike Goldman Customs FB page, SuperChevy, Forgeline, and ScottieDTV