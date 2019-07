The Skid Factory is back with another update on their new Daihatsu Charade project. Several years ago Al received a Charade (Mira L251) roller and installed a turbocharged 1.3 L K3 inline-four and transmission from a Daihatsu Sirion. Al sold the factory turbocharger so the goal is finish the turbocharger system with a TD04 turbocharger from a Subaru WRX. In this video Al works on the intercooler, turbocharger, and piping.

Source: The Skid Factory