2000 Subaru Impreza WRX with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

A reader recently shared this 2000 Subaru Impreza WRX built in Russia. The factory boxer engine was replaced with a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six. The engine features HKS connecting rods and pistons, factory crankshaft, ported head, 272/272 camshafts, Brian Crower springs, and Blitz K6 850R turbocharger. It is fed fuel from two 300 lph fuel pumps through 1000 cc injectors controlled by a VEMS ECU. Power reaches all four wheels through an automatic transmission and what appears to be a Nissan GTR drivetrain.

Source: Drive2 via Florin