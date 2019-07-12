RWD Escort with a 6.0 L LSx V8

Mitch Sharp’s Ford Escort started life as a GTI model with a 1.8 L Zetec inline-four but was rebuilt into a RWD track car with a V8 at his company MKS Developments. Power is generated by a 6.0 L LSx V8 built by Kyle Rushall featuring a LS2 block, upgraded pistons and rods, custom ground camshaft and crank, and ported LS3 heads. The engine makes 411 horsepower to the wheels. Behind the engine sits a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a modified LS7 clutch and lightweight flywheel, custom 3-inch driveshaft, and Holden Monaro VXR differential. Mitch and MKS Developments designed and built the car’s custom front and rear subframes, custom adjustable A-arms, and CNC hubs. This allowed Mich to widen the track and extend the wheelbase. It rides on a set of AVO adjustable coilovers and stops thanks to D2 six-piston calipers with 356 mm rotors in front and Wilwood calipers with 325 mm rotors in back.

Source: MKS Developments FB page, Fast Car UK, and Battle Sprints FB page