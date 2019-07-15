Aston Martin Vantage with a Twin-Turbo LSA V8

This Aston Martin Vantage was built by Sultan Al Qassimi from Lunatics By Nature in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The team replaced the factory Aston Martin AJ37 V8 with a twin-turbo LSA V8. The engine is currently making 700 horsepower to the wheels but is capable of 1,000+ if needed. The drivetrain uses a Samsonas sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end. The coupe rides on a Wisefab Toyota Supra front angle kit and factory Aston Martin brakes. The body is made from forged carbon fiber based on an ACR Performance widebody kit.

Source: @lunaticsbynature, @sultanfq, and Drift Games via Piotr