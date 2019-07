Chris Boyette set a new personal best in his S2000 with a 7.746 sec quarter-mile at 178.66 mph. The engine is a different setup since our last article. It’s now a twin-turbo J35 V6 featuring a 3/4 filled block, CP forged pistons, Pauter forged rods, mechanical fuel pump, ASP Headers intake, two GT35RS turbochargers, and nitrous system. Chris is already planning his next J-series engine which will feature a billet block.

Source: Chris Boyette and @swappedturboegg