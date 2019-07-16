2007 Charger with a Hellcat V8

This 2007 Dodge Charger SRT-8 called HellX was built by Jimmy Koutsoubis and his company True Street Performance in Bay Shore, New York. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 making 779 horsepower and 716 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 2.85-inch pulley on the 2380 cc supercharger. The motor is mated to a Paramount NAG1 (722.6) five-speed automatic transmission and Hellcat 230 mm rear end with 3.09 gears. The company also transplanted the Hellcat’s exhaust and Brembo brakes.

Source: True Street Performance FB page